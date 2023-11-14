Tuesday's game features the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) facing off at Lloyd Noble Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-59 victory for heavily favored Oklahoma according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 78, Texas State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-18.7)

Oklahoma (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Performance Insights

On offense, Texas State scored 66.0 points per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 66.7 points per contest at the other end (73rd-ranked).

With 29.9 rebounds per game, the Bobcats ranked 283rd in the country. They gave up 28.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 28th in college basketball.

Texas State didn't produce many assists last season, ranking sixth-worst in the nation with 9.9 assists per game.

Last season the Bobcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

When it came to threes, the Bobcats struggled, as they ranked 0-worst in college basketball in threes made (4.4 per game) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage (30.7%).

Texas State was 51st in college basketball with 6.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 313th with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Texas State took 73.9% two-pointers and 26.1% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 81.8% were two-pointers and 18.2% were threes.

