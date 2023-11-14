Tuesday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 103-68 and heavily favors TCU to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 103, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-35.8)

TCU (-35.8) Computer Predicted Total: 170.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

UT Rio Grande Valley was ranked 28th in college basketball offensively last season with 78.7 points per game, while defensively it was ninth-worst (78.2 points allowed per game).

The Vaqueros averaged 33.8 rebounds per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

UT Rio Grande Valley was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 15.8 per game (21st-best in college basketball).

While the Vaqueros were in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 15.6 (0-worst), they ranked 155th in college basketball with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Vaqueros sank 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.9% shooting percentage (193rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

UT Rio Grande Valley allowed 7.4 three-pointers per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by UT Rio Grande Valley last season, 64.6% of them were two-pointers (74.4% of the team's made baskets) and 35.4% were threes (25.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.