Tuesday's contest features the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) facing off at Montagne Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-65 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

UTSA vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 88, UTSA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-23.3)

Lamar (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

UTSA Performance Insights

UTSA was ranked 235th in college basketball offensively last year with 69.3 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

The Roadrunners were 178th in the nation with 31.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 329th with 33.9 rebounds allowed per game.

UTSA didn't put up many assists last season, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 10.5 assists per contest.

Last season the Roadrunners committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

The Roadrunners drained 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 33.4% three-point percentage (221st-ranked).

UTSA gave up 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked).

Last year UTSA took 61.5% two-pointers, accounting for 68.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 38.5% three-pointers (31.4% of the team's baskets).

