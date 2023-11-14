Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Collins, in his most recent game (November 12 loss against the Heat), posted 18 points.

In this article, we look at Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-105)

Over 14.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+114)

Over 7.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-123)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last season, allowing 46.6 per contest.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the league).

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 30 23 11 4 4 0 0 12/27/2022 19 11 8 0 1 1 0 11/30/2022 27 9 6 3 1 0 1

