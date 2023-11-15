The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3) -- who've lost five in a row -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 33 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks lead the league with 66 total goals (4.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (46 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 15 7 18 25 7 7 45.5% J.T. Miller 15 9 14 23 10 8 55.6% Quinn Hughes 15 5 18 23 9 7 - Brock Boeser 15 12 6 18 7 3 20% Filip Hronek 15 0 16 16 15 2 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 3.1 goals per game (44 in total), 12th in the league.

The Islanders' 33 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Islanders have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players