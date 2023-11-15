The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Houston Christian went 10-8 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 292nd.

The Huskies put up just 2.5 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Panthers gave up (75.1).

Houston Christian put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 75.1 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.5.

At home, the Huskies gave up 81.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (84.8).

At home, Houston Christian drained 8.9 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule