How to Watch Rice vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (1-1) play the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Rice vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Central Michigan vs South Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
- South Carolina Upstate vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
- Utah Valley vs Charlotte (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns' opponents shot last season.
- Rice compiled a 13-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
- The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Longhorns finished 178th.
- The Owls put up 9.1 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
- Rice went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (72.2).
- At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.5).
- At home, Rice made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Saint Thomas (TX)
|W 101-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Harvard
|L 89-76
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/21/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
