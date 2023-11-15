Rice vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (2-0) hit the court against the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on LHN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup in this article.
Rice vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-20.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-20.5)
|153.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Rice put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- The Owls were an underdog by 20.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.
- Texas compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Longhorns and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.