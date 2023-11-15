The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Incarnate Word 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allowed to opponents.

Incarnate Word had a 12-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up just 1.7 more points per game (60.0) than the Cardinals allowed (58.3).

TCU had a 6-9 record last season when scoring more than 58.3 points.

The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 34.9% clip from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

