Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Archer County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Windthorst High School at Roscoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holliday High School at Leonard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Weatherford , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.