Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bexar County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winston Churchill at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mccollum High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasanton High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
