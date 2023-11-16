Thursday's college basketball schedule includes three games with Big 12 teams in play. Among those contests is the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today