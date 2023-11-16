On Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT, Granger High School will host Brackett High School in a matchup between 2A - teams.

Brackett vs. Granger Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Southwest legacy, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Sharyland Pioneer at Liberty Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Cedar Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Waller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Neches-Groves High School at Rouse High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

