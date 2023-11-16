Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Fort Bend County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lumberton High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Rosenburg , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houston Heights at Hightower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Missouri City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Delmar, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belton High School at Randle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Brenham, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Tully, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

