Frenship High School is on the road versus Carroll High School - Southlake on Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 PM CT.

Frenship vs. Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Permian High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18

4:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Bedford, TX

Bedford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Idalou High School at Alpine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Andrews, TX

Andrews, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Witchita Falls, TX

Witchita Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clyde High School at Shallowater High School