On Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT, Grandview High School plays on the road against Pottsboro High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grandview vs. Pottsboro Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16

5:45 PM CT on November 16 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16

6:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksboro High School at Bells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX

Mt. Pleasant, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Alvarado High School at Celina High School