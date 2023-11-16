The Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies scored just 0.9 more points per game last year (58.7) than the Hokies gave up (57.8).

When Houston Christian allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 11-13.

Last year, the Hokies scored 9.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Huskies allowed (63.1).

When Virginia Tech scored more than 63.1 points last season, it went 21-1.

The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

The Huskies' 28.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Houston Christian Schedule