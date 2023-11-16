The Towson Tigers (2-1) and the No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) play in a game with no set line at TD Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Last season 16 of Houston's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Cougars were 17-17-0 last year.

Towson (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% more often than Houston (17-17-0) last season.

Houston vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 71.8 146.7 66.7 124.2 135.5 Houston 74.9 146.7 57.5 124.2 134.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars scored an average of 74.9 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Houston put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 26-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston vs. Towson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 15-14-0 18-11-0 Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0

Houston vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Houston 10-2 Home Record 16-2 8-7 Away Record 11-0 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.