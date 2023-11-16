How to Watch North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (2-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- In games North Texas shot better than 43.4% from the field, it went 16-1 overall.
- The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm ranked fifth.
- Last year, the Mean Green averaged 64.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up.
- North Texas had a 4-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas scored 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mean Green played better at home last season, ceding 53.0 points per game, compared to 59.8 away from home.
- In terms of total threes made, North Texas performed better at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip in away games.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|W 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
