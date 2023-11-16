The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (1-1) take the court against the North Texas Eagles (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. SFA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 62.6 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 60.7 the Ladyjacks allowed.

North Texas had a 10-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Ladyjacks recorded were 7.8 more points than the Eagles gave up (67.5).

When SFA totaled more than 67.5 points last season, it went 20-3.

The Ladyjacks shot 37% from the field last season, 16.7 percentage points lower than the 53.7% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot at a 37% rate from the field last season, 13 percentage points below the 50% shooting opponents of the Ladyjacks averaged.

