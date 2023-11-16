The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

Last season, Texas A&M-CC had a 20-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Islanders ranked 39th.

The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 69 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 19-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC scored 15.2 more points per game at home (87.9) than on the road (72.7).

In 2022-23, the Islanders conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than on the road (74.9).

At home, Texas A&M-CC made 8.7 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule