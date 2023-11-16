The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC and its opponent combined to go over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

The Islanders were 19-10-0 against the spread last season.

Texas Tech covered the spread less often than Texas A&M-CC last year, sporting an ATS record of 13-16-0, compared to the 19-10-0 mark of the Islanders.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 73.3 153.4 69.0 142.2 139.0 Texas A&M-CC 80.1 153.4 73.2 142.2 147.7

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders gave up.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 19-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 16-13-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 19-10-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Texas A&M-CC 11-6 Home Record 13-2 3-7 Away Record 7-7 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

