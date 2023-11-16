Texas Southern vs. Virginia November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
