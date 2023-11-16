How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders ranked 54th.
- Last year, the Red Raiders put up just 0.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Islanders allowed (73.2).
- Texas Tech went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did away from home (66).
- Defensively the Red Raiders played better in home games last year, ceding 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Texas Tech drained one more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-42
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.