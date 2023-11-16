Thursday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-44 and heavily favors Texas Tech to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, Texas A&M-CC 44

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-31.7)

Texas Tech (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 120.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Performance Insights

Texas Tech was 136th in the country in points scored (73.3 per game) and 141st in points conceded (69) last year.

Last season, the Red Raiders were 114th in the nation in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 87th in rebounds allowed (29.7).

With 12.9 assists per game last year, Texas Tech was 186th in the country.

With 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.5% from downtown last season, the Red Raiders were 200th and 162nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last year, Texas Tech was 287th and 96th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Red Raiders attempted 36.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of the Red Raiders' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

