The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) will meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 80.1 16th 141st 69 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 114th 32.7 Rebounds 34 54th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 186th 12.9 Assists 15.3 35th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

