The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos averaged.
  • UT Arlington put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.6% from the field.
  • The Lobos ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 11th.
  • The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.
  • UT Arlington went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).
  • At home, the Mavericks allowed 66.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
  • UT Arlington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.4%) than on the road (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 75-71 College Park Center
11/11/2023 Texas-Tyler W 95-64 College Park Center
11/16/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
11/19/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/22/2023 Alcorn State - College Park Center

