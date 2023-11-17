Union Hill High School will host Abbott High School in 1A - play on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Abbott vs. Union Hill Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Upshur County Games This Week

Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arp High School at Harmony High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Iredell High School at Bynum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bynum, TX

Bynum, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Tatum High School at Whitney High School