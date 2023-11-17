There is an exciting high school matchup -- Martin High School - Arlington vs. Allen High School -- in Allen, TX on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Allen High vs. Martin Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Permian High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18

4:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Bedford, TX

Bedford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Reedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at China Spring

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Joshua, TX

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Saginaw, TX

Saginaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Palestine, TX

Palestine, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School