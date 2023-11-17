Angleton High School is away from home against Cedar Park High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Angleton vs. Cedar Park Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Brackett High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Southwest legacy, TX

Southwest legacy, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Sharyland Pioneer at Liberty Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Neches-Groves High School at Rouse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Atascocita High School at Pearland High School