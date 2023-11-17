On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Holy Cross Of San Antonio will host Bay Area Christian School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay Area Chr. vs. Holy Cross Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Converse, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Jourdanton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Converse, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

C E King High School at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Grand Prairie, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: League City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.