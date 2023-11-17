Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Baylor County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seymour High School at Vernon High School