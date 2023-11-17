On Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM CT, Davenport High School will host A. C. Jones High School.

Beeville ISD vs. Davenport Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Jourdanton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Vanderbilt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Converse, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Converse, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

