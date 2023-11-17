Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bells High School vs. Denton High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, Denton High School will host Bells High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bells vs. Denton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Denton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aubrey High School at Van High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Grayson County Games This Week
Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
