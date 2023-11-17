Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Briscoe County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Briscoe County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Briscoe County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lorenzo High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Silverton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.