Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bronte High School vs. Richland Springs High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 17, Richland Springs High School will host Bronte High School, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bronte vs. R'land Springs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Saba County Games This Week
Loraine High School at Cherokee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Winters, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.