Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burleson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Burleson County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Waverly High School at Snook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Snook, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cameron, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.