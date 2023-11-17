Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Comanche County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Leon High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorman High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gustine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
