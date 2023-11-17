On Friday, November 17, Scurry-Rosser High School will host Comanche High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Comanche vs. Scurry-Rosser Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Burleson, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Forney High School at Lone Star High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

