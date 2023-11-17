On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Shelbyville High School will host Cooper High School.

Cooper High vs. Shelbyville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Bullard, TX

Bullard, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Dawson ISD

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

Location: Athens, TX

Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Timpson High School at Wolfe City

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Location: Gladewater, TX

Gladewater, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School