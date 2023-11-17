Texas High School Football: How to Stream the El Campo High School vs. Chapel Hill High School - Tyler Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup in Spring, TX on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Chapel Hill High School - Tyler hosting El Campo High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Campo vs. Chapel Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Spring, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wharton County Games This Week
East Bernard High School at Poth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.