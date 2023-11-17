Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Canutillo High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flatonia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
