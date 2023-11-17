We have 2023 high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Canutillo High School at Emerson High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17

4:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School