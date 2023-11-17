Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Foard County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Foard County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Foard County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crowell High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
