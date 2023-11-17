Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Happy High School vs. Knox City High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Happy High School travels to face Knox City High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Happy vs. Knox City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Knox County Games This Week
Newcastle High School at Benjamin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
