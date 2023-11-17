Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Harris County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Stamford, TX

Stamford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Veterans Memorial, TX

Veterans Memorial, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Woodforest, TX

Woodforest, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School