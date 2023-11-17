Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Hays County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wimberley High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Schertz, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
