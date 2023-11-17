The Houston Cougars (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a road contest with the Utah Utes (3-0), who have won three straight. It begins at 4:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 17, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Utah matchup.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Cougars games went over the point total.

Utah compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

In Utes games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Houston is sixth-best in the country. It is far below that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

