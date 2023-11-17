Friday's contest between the Houston Cougars (4-0) and the Utah Utes (3-0) at TD Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Houston securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: TD Arena

Houston vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Utah 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-1.9)

Houston (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Houston Performance Insights

Houston averaged 74.9 points per game last season (98th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well on defense, giving up just 57.5 points per game (second-best).

The Cougars thrived in terms of rebounding, as they ranked 13th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.9 per game) and 17th-best in rebounds allowed (27.6 per contest).

Last season Houston ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.7 per game.

The Cougars ranked 11th-best in college basketball by averaging just 9.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 95th in college basketball (13.0 per contest).

The Cougars drained 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.0% shooting percentage (183rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Houston ranked second-best in the country by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 27.9% to opposing teams. It ranked 64th in college basketball by allowing 6.3 three-pointers per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Houston took 62.1% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets) and 37.9% from beyond the arc (28.1%).

