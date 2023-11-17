The Houston Cougars (4-0) play the Utah Utes (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. Utah Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 74.9 98th 32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 57.5 2nd 16th 35.8 Rebounds 35.9 13th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 88th 14.3 Assists 14.7 62nd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.