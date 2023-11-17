Houston vs. Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Utah Utes (3-0) host the No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the game.
Houston vs. Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cougars Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 16 of Houston's games went over the point total.
- The Cougars' record against the spread last year was 17-17-0.
- Utah (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% more often than Houston (17-17-0) last year.
Houston vs. Utah Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah
|68.7
|143.6
|63.8
|121.3
|135.5
|Houston
|74.9
|143.6
|57.5
|121.3
|134.4
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The Cougars' 74.9 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Houston went 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.
Houston vs. Utah Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
|Houston
|17-17-0
|16-18-0
Houston vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Utah
|Houston
|12-6
|Home Record
|16-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|11-0
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|60.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.6
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-9-0
|2-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
